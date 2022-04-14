This data comes from Police Scotland statistics on recorded crimes, broken my wards in Edinburgh.

It shows the number of common assaults of an emergency worker in each neighbourhood between April 2020 and March 2021.

The data for 2021/2022 will be released later in the year.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Liberton and Gilmerton The Liberton and Gilmerton area has the highest number with 110. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Newington and Southside Next is Newington and Southside with 99. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Unknown There were 65 assaults against emergency workers marked in the area 'unknown'. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. City Centre The City Centre recorded 61 assaults against emergency workers. Photo: Google Photo Sales