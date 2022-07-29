Edinburgh crime news: Hit and run on Ferry Road Drive being treated as deliberate as police in the Capital investigate attempted murder

A hit and run in Edinburgh is being treated as a deliberate attack as police investigate attempted murder.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 29th July 2022, 1:08 pm

A 24-year-old man is in hospital after being deliberately knocked off his motorbike by a car on Ferry Road Drive around 1.45pm on Thursday.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries, and his condition has been described as stable.

The occupants of the car, a black Fiat Panda made off, with the police confirming that the vehicle had been previously been reported stolen from the local area.

Officers believe this was a targeted attack and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage of what happened, to contact police.

Superintendent Mark Rennie said: “Violence of this nature won’t be tolerated in any part of the city.

"This is a prime example of a small number of young people creating fear and concern in a local community.

"Our investigation is progressing well and we will have an enhanced policing presence in the area to reassure local residents and prevent any further disorder.

Armed police in Ferry Road Drive in Edinburgh, after a hit-and-run crash which left a 24-year-old man seriously injured, in nearby Ferry Road Drive.

"Every single person involved in recent incidents in the area will be pursued and arrested and we will ensure that identified offenders are quickly put before the courts.”

Armed police were spotted in the area after the incident, and police were reportedly going door to door to speak to locals.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1820 of Thursday, 28 July, 2022. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

