A 24-year-old man is in hospital after being deliberately knocked off his motorbike by a car on Ferry Road Drive around 1.45pm on Thursday.
He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries, and his condition has been described as stable.
The occupants of the car, a black Fiat Panda made off, with the police confirming that the vehicle had been previously been reported stolen from the local area.
Most Popular
-
1
Ferry Road Drive hit-and-run: Armed police called to scene of crash after motorcyclist injured
-
2
Petrol prices Edinburgh: Only one filling station in the Capital is selling fuel for 'fair price' according to the RAC
-
3
Menzies Aviation offers ‘wholehearted apology’ for Edinburgh Airport baggage chaos that put it under ‘immense pressure’
-
4
£400 in energy bill discounts offered to households in instalments - here's when you can expect the first payment
-
5
Edinburgh crime news: 41-year-old man arrested for driving dangerously and being in possession of offensive weapons
Officers believe this was a targeted attack and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage of what happened, to contact police.
Superintendent Mark Rennie said: “Violence of this nature won’t be tolerated in any part of the city.
"This is a prime example of a small number of young people creating fear and concern in a local community.
"Our investigation is progressing well and we will have an enhanced policing presence in the area to reassure local residents and prevent any further disorder.
"Every single person involved in recent incidents in the area will be pursued and arrested and we will ensure that identified offenders are quickly put before the courts.”
Armed police were spotted in the area after the incident, and police were reportedly going door to door to speak to locals.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1820 of Thursday, 28 July, 2022. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.