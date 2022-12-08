Officers in the Capital have released an image of a man that they believe could hold information which would help with an investigation into a serious assault.

In the early hours of Friday, October, 14 this year, between the Cowgate and Candlemaker Row, a 43-year-old man was pushed over following a verbal altercation. The man sustained serious injuries and was later treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The man has been described as aged between 18 and 25-years-old, thin build, short hair.

He was carrying a skateboard and wearing a grey and black hooded top, dark trousers and grey trainers.

Detective Constable Kieran Keddie, of Edinburgh CID, said: “The victim sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident and our enquiries are ongoing.

“It is believed the male pictured will be able to assist the investigation and anyone who recognises him is asked to come forward.”