The incident officers are investigating took place around 8 pm on Friday, August 6 last year on South St Andrew Street.

A 36-year-old man was assaulted and sustained a facial injury but did not require hospital treatment.

The man in the picture has been described as white, aged 25 to 30 years old and had facial hair.

Detective Constable Moran, of Gayfield CID, said: “The victim was subjected to an attack which left him with a facial injury.

"I would urge anyone with information relating to the man in the CCTV images to contact police as soon as possible.”

Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 3319 of 6 August, 2021, or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.