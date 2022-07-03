Edinburgh crime news: ‘Large serrated knife and balaclava’ found in car as police stop alleged drug driver in Leith

‘A large serrated knife and balaclava’ were found in a vehicle stopped in Leith, police have revealed.

By Gary Flockhart
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 11:34 am

Road Policing Officers pulled the vehicle over while on patrol in the Capital on Saturday evening (July 2).

The driver of the vehicle allegedly had cannabis in their possession and tested positive for the Class B drug on a DrugWipe.

During a search of the vehicle, officers also say they found the large serrated knife and balaclava.

Police arrested the individual, whose blood was taken for further testing.

Enquires are ongoing regarding the knife.

A large serrated knife and balaclava were found in a vehicle stopped in Leith, police have revealed. Photo: Road Policing Scotland.