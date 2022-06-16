The man, who didn’t want to be named, said that he was on Roseburn Terrace, outside 3D Cakes, with his partner around 10.35 pm on June 8 when the incident occurred.

He explained: “We were absentmindedly admiring the cakes when I was struck in the back of the head by a youth on a black/red electric motocross style bike.

"I noticed there were five to eight [of them] in the gang of them all wearing balaclavas or face coverings.

“I tried to pursue them and had a confrontation at a distance with the one who hit me, but they were too quick and were darting in and out of traffic towards Murrayfield.

“An older gent saw us and told us that they had attacked some Italian folk, tourists maybe.

“I contacted Police and they took a statement the following day and informed me.

“I also took to reddit to explain my experience and another person on there claimed they had been struck in the face and had to miss work due to injury to their eye.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of a man having been assaulted by a group of youths on motorbikes on Roseburn Terrace in Edinburgh around 10.35pm on Wednesday, 8 June, 2022.

"The man was not injured and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

This comes as officers in Edinburgh announce they will be continuing increased patrols in the west of the Capital to help stop anti social behaviour.

In an online statement, they wrote: “We are continuing our increased patrols around Sighthill Park and other key areas in the South West of Edinburgh to deter and deal with violence, antisocial behaviour and disorder.

"There will be a zero tolerance approach and enforcement action will be taken if anyone is identified as being involved in any criminal behaviour.”