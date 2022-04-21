Nicky Summers relies on her beloved scooter to take her all over the Capital, and was devastated when she found it damaged last month after an attempt was made to steal it.

Fortunately, her lock was able to foil the would be thieves, along with a neighbour, who spotted the group and promptly called 999.

Nicky, who lives in the Polwarth area, explained: “It's likely that they were trying to take the whole scooter as there's 6 lads on 5 bikes.

"But it seems they were unable to overcome my Abus Detector 8000 lock.

“It was midnight exactly when this happened according to my neighbor who placed a 999 call – which police didn't attend.

“I thought there was parts missing and my insurance said likely it's beyond economical repair.

"Turns out they didn't have enough time, they only disconnected a cable.

"I took the day after off from work and hid my scooter, then went on a round to see if there is CCTV."

Nicky, with little hope, took her scooter to Mark 1 Motorcycles, who agreed to give it a go.

She continued: “his brilliant apprentice put it back together 'frankensteined it' as you can see on the picture. "

There are concerns from Nicky and her neighbours about bike and scooter theft in their area, as there have been several incidents before.

She said that they all watch out for each other, and check up, but it’s a constant worry.

"A couple.days ago I heard a neighbor's bike alarm go off several times. I checked and there was a guy standing at the corner, smoking. Almost like measuring reaction time

“The pressure on motorbikes is really bad just now, I had to hide mine. Covers are regularly pulled off or slashed now if they are locked to the bike

“In the Watson crescent Facebook group we coordinate and do a neighborhood watch for each other

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of the attempted theft of a motorbike on Bryson Road, Edinburgh at around 10.40am on Wednesday, 2 March, 2022.