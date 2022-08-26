News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime news: Man arrested after police called to reports of a disturbance in the city centre

A man has been arrested after police were called to an incident near Jocks Lodge.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 26th August 2022, 11:57 am

Police in the Capital were called to reports of a disturbance and alleged theft on Parsons Green Terrace.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear in the Sheriff Court today.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Around 7.30pm on Thursday, 26 August, 2022, officers were called to a report of a theft following a disturbance on Parsons Green Terrace in Edinburgh.

“A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, 26 August, 2022.”

