Edinburgh crime news: Man arrested after police called to reports of a disturbance in the city centre
A man has been arrested after police were called to an incident near Jocks Lodge.
Police in the Capital were called to reports of a disturbance and alleged theft on Parsons Green Terrace.
A 36-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear in the Sheriff Court today.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Around 7.30pm on Thursday, 26 August, 2022, officers were called to a report of a theft following a disturbance on Parsons Green Terrace in Edinburgh.
Most Popular
-
1
Hermiston Gait Roundabout crash: Lorry driver who died in M8 crash identified as dad-of-two from West Lothian
-
2
Edinburgh cost of living: Owner of Fazal and Sons in Moredun facing 'nightmare' electricity bill hike
-
3
Edinburgh crime news: 13-year-old boy in tears after adult 'makes monkey gesture' during football game
-
4
Edinburgh crime news: Teenager arrested in connection with drug offences after police spotted suspicious behaviour on Gorgie Road
-
5
Connect Music Festival 2022: First look at site before Chemical Brothers, Mogwai and The National perform at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre
“A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, 26 August, 2022.”