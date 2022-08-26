Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in the Capital were called to reports of a disturbance and alleged theft on Parsons Green Terrace.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear in the Sheriff Court today.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Around 7.30pm on Thursday, 26 August, 2022, officers were called to a report of a theft following a disturbance on Parsons Green Terrace in Edinburgh.

“A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, 26 August, 2022.”