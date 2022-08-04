Edinburgh crime news: Man arrested after police were called to a disturbance on Bonnington Road on Thursday morning

A man has been arrested after a disturbance in the Capital this morning.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 11:20 am
Updated Thursday, 4th August 2022, 11:21 am

Emergency services were called to the corner of Bonnington Road and Great Junction Street early this morning after receiving reports of a disturbance.

Officers in the Capital have confirmed that they have arrested a 40-year-old man

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Bonnington Road, Edinburgh around 6.20am on Thursday 4 August.

Most Popular

“A 40-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.”

Read More

Read More
Jailed: Haymarket killer who pushed victim down Edinburgh station stairs to his ...
Edinburgh crime news: Man arrested after police were called to a disturbance on Bonnington Road on Thursday morning