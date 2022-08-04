Emergency services were called to the corner of Bonnington Road and Great Junction Street early this morning after receiving reports of a disturbance.
Officers in the Capital have confirmed that they have arrested a 40-year-old man
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Bonnington Road, Edinburgh around 6.20am on Thursday 4 August.
“A 40-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.”
