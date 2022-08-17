Edinburgh crime news: Man arrested after Princes Street incident as man, named as Wayne Elliot, has died in hospital
A man has died in hospital, and another has been arrested, after emergency services respond to an incident on Princes Street.
Officers in the Capital have confirmed that a man found seriously injured on Princes Street has died in hospital.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident which occurred around 8.15 pm on Saturday.
Emergency services were called and the man found seriously injured was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
On Tuesday, 16 August, medical staff confirmed to police the 53-year-old man had died.
The deceased has been named as Wayne Elliott, originally from the Portsmouth area. Mr Elliott’s family is being supported and kept up to date by specialist officers.
In a statement online, Police add: “Anyone with information is asked to contact officers or submit information or images to the MIPP Portal, which can be accessed here.”
The 37-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, 18 August, 2022.