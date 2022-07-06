A 27-year-old man has been arrested following a series of housebreakings and thefts of vehicles across Edinburgh over a few months.

Police in the city added that the crimes occurred between Saturday, January 1 and Sunday, April 3 of this year.

In an online statement, Police Scotland confirmed the arrest adding that the man is expected to appear at court at a later date.

Detective Constable Kirsten Luke of the Community Investigation Unit said : “We are delighted that our extensive enquiries have resulted in a man being charged for these crimes. The impact of having your house broken into can be upsetting for victims, and likewise having your car stolen.

“We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation and remind them to report any suspicious activity in their local community to police on 101.”