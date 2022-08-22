Edinburgh crime news: Man arrested at Potterrow after being caught with cannabis valued at £1,500
A man has been arrested in the Capital after being caught with cannabis.
By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 8:51 am
The 22 year old was caught at Potterrow in possession of cannabis valued at £1,500.
Police confirmed that he was charged with drugs supply offences and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.
He is also the subject of a city centre exclusion zone order.
