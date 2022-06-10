Police confirmed that a 27 year old man was charged on Thursday.

He was arrested in connection with four housebreakings along with 13 theft of motor vehicles.

The offences were committed across Edinburgh, including the Leith area in particular.

In a statement released on social media, Police Scotland detailed the arrest of the man, and added that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal office.