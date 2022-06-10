Edinburgh crime news: Man arrested in connection with four housebreakings and 13 thefts of motor vehicles

A man in Edinburgh has been arrested in connection with housebreaking and motor vehicle thefts.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 10th June 2022, 12:27 pm
Police confirmed that a 27 year old man was charged on Thursday.

He was arrested in connection with four housebreakings along with 13 theft of motor vehicles.

The offences were committed across Edinburgh, including the Leith area in particular.

In a statement released on social media, Police Scotland detailed the arrest of the man, and added that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal office.

