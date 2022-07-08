Police in the Capital announced that they have arrested and charged a 40-year-old man in connection with large scale fraud across Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife.

The incidents happened between January 2018 and April 2022, and it has been established after an investigation by Drylaw Initiative Team that he defrauded 21 victims out of around £25,000.

He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, 8 July, 2022.

