A 25-year-old man was sitting with two friends in a blue Honda motor vehicle in Balfour Place, Leith, on Tuesday.

Around 11pm, the car was approached by two males from Pilrig Park who began to speak to him.

The two males then attacked the 25-year-old, stabbing him, before running off.

The man was taken to hospital where medical staff describe his condition as stable. No-one else was injured in the incident.

The suspects have been described as male, 14-18 years old, skinny build.

One had ginger hair and was wearing a blue hooded top, and the other had dark hair.

Police have been carrying out door to door enquiries and are checking relevant CCTV for any information.

Edinburgh crime news: Man in hospital after stabbing as police launch man hunt for two teenagers in the Capital

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “A young man has been stabbed in what we believe to be a targeted attack. I am appealing to anyone who was in the Pilrig Park and Balfour Place area, around the time of the incident to get in touch with us.

“Did you notice the two men in the street, did you see the car, any small piece of information could prove relevant to our enquiries.

“I would also ask motorists who were driving in the area around that time to check their footage as it could have captured images which could help us in locating the two men responsible for this attack.