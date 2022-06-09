Edinburgh crime news: Man in hospital with serious injuries after armed police attend reported assault in Capital city centre

A man has been taken to hospital after a serious assault in the city centre.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 2:03 pm

Emergency services, including armed police, were called to Niddry Street in the early hours of Wednesday after receiving reports of a serious assault.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed: "Police were called around 3.50am on Wednesday, 8 June, 2022 following the report of a serious assault on Niddry Street, Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended and a 31-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment of serious injuries. Enquiries are currently ongoing."

