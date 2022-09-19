The man, who wants to remain anonymous, was visiting Edinburgh from Stirling when the incident happened.

He had decided to go for a walk along the cycle path that runs parallel with Gilmerton Station Road when he was accosted by a gang of three to four males on off road bikes.

He explained: “One pulled a wheelie right in front of me to try and intimidate me and I shook my head at him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Him and the others then stopped and shouted something at me, which I responded to by saying "you shouldn't be here, this path is for cyclists and pedestrians".

"At this point one of them got off his bike and came up forehead to forehead with me shouting "what ya gonna dae!?".

"I stared him down and got into an argument with them.

"While arguing with the one who got off his bike, another sucker punched me in the face without any warning from the side.

Edinburgh crime news: Man speaks about traumatic experience after being assaulted by youths in balaclavas

"I was knocked unconscious for a few seconds and fell to the ground.

"After getting to my feet one of the gang got on his bike and rode straight at me - this was deliberate attempt to run me over and seriously injure me."

The man had to jump over one of the fences to avoid being hit by the bike, falling down the steep embankment on the side, brambles cutting him heavily.

The gang attempted to follow him and only left when the man was able to flag down a passing motorist.

He continued: “The gang would have viciously assaulted me further were it not for this.

"I staggered back to my car at Dobbies via a residential estate and was advised to go to A&E where I also gave a statement to the police.”

He is hoping that some of the witnesses will come forward to help the police with their investigations.

He explained: “I made eye contact with a woman with blonde hair in a white VW Up or SEAT Mii and Škoda Citigo (these cars are all based on the same model) and also with a man wearing a white t-shirt who was out walking east along the path with his kid.

"I’d be grateful if they could contact the police with what they saw. I was dressed in black jeans and a black t-shirt.

"A male cyclist in his 50s wearing a yellow fluorescent jacket was also a witness to the initial events when he passed us heading west during the initial argument.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.10 pm on Saturday, 10 September, 2022, a man was assaulted by a person riding an off road bike on Gilmerton Station Road, Edinburgh.