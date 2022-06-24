He was convicted of embezzling £170,000 of funds from Marjorie Stewart, from Edinburgh, both prior to and after her death in September 2013.

This was while he was acting as her Independent Financial Adviser and was her Power of Attorney and the Executor of her Will which afforded him trusted access to funds.

The investigation was launched back in 2016 after Mrs Stewart’s family raised concerns.

By this time, Couch had moved to Hong Kong, and police began efforts to secure his return to the UK in order to face charges.

He was finally arrested in 2019 after returning to the UK.

Detective Sergeant Craig Potter commented: “This was a complex case covering a large number of years where the power and control afforded to one person was able to be abused.

“Marjorie Stewart’s family were key to uncovering the misappropriation and have shown exemplary conduct throughout the long wait for the case to come to court. Hopefully all the witnesses are afforded some closure by today’s verdict.”

Edinburgh crime news: Man who embezzled over £150,000 from Edinburgh woman after she died found guilty

Should you have criminal concerns with regard to Power of Attorney or financial issues, police should be contacted.