Officers in the Capital are searching for four youths, including a boy of 10, believed to be involved in an attempted robbery on Princes Street.

A 44-year-old man was on his KTM motorbike travelling on Mound Place towards Princes Street stopped in traffic next to a stationary Lothian Bus when he was knocked off by a man.

A member of the public came forward to help the rider as the suspect tried to take the motorbike.

The suspect then made off with three other males who had come from the direction of the galleries on the Mound.

The motorcyclist was not injured, and police are keen to trace both the suspects, as well as the member of the public who assisted.

They are also asking any witnesses to come forward.

The first suspect, who attempted to steal the motorbike, has been described as aged around 16 to 20, around 5ft 9ins and of slim build.

At the time, he was wearing a black and grey Nike hoodie, dark grey joggers, black Nike trainers and a black balaclava.

The second suspect is also described as aged 16 to 20, around 5ft 7ins, and of slim build. He was wearing similar clothes to the first suspect with white trainers and a balaclava.

The third suspect is described as around 10-years-old, around 5ft and of slim build with blonde, mousey brown hair. He was wearing a light grey track suit.

The fourth suspect is described as 16 to 20-years-old, around 5ft 9ins and stockier than the others and was wearing a red and blue puffer style jacket, light grey joggers and no socks.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “Fortunately no one was injured but this was a dangerous and foolhardy act in busy traffic in an area at a time of day when a lot of people were around.

“We are keen to trace the member of the public who helped the motorcyclist as they are likely to have vital information that could assist with our investigation, along with anyone else in the area at the time."

