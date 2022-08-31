Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fraser, who works for Two Wheels in the Capital, was out with a client when a group of youths on electric bikes came out of a junction and almost hit them.

The group were all wearing tracksuits and balaclavas, heading from Moredunvale Road.

Fraser explained: “Immediately I knew this was no normal encounter with some lads just acting a bit silly on bikes.

"They began to harass my novice trainee rider with their bikes, intimidating him by coming dangerously close to his bike and braking in front of him.

"I quickly positioned myself in front of my student to act as a buffer between him and the four balaclava wearing youths.

"They continued their reckless, dangerous riding in front of my bike at which point one of them collided with my bike.

"All four of them then began to attack me, kicking out at me and my bike trying to knock me off, shouting “GET HIM OFF, GET HIM OFF”.”

The behaviour then appeared to stop temporarily as traffic started to overtake as they approached Cameron Toll.

However, the group of youths quickly escalated it again by riding ahead and stopping directly in front of a car, causing the driver to perform an emergency stop.

Fraser continued: "At this point they had now turned their attention back to myself.

"I just managed to defend myself against the four of them, breaking through between them as they had surrounded me, kicking at the bike and myself.

"They then chased me around Cameron Toll Roundabout, still kicking at the bike trying knock me off shouting “GET HIM OFF, GET HIM OFF”.

"They had no regard for me or anyone else’s safety on the road.

"This was all at a potentially dangerous speed now so the possibility of a member of the public being seriously injured or killed was significant.

"It was a minor miracle no one was.

"During this time, I was in constant communication with my student trying to ensure him that he was safe and that their attention was on me and not him.

"All I kept thinking was I need to try get him back to our premises.

"I managed to evade the youths twice around Cameron Toll roundabout, twice more having to battle my way through when they attempted to put me into a wall and then a parked car.

"I managed to get back to Two Wheels with my student and both of our bikes.”

Neil Roberts, Managing Director of Two Wheels added that after this incident, he was concerned for the safety of his staff.

"The concerns for individuals coming into contact with these criminals are extremely obvious and alarming.

“My staff are now nervous and I’m very concerned for their safety. Do I now have to send them out in pairs? Do I invest in tracking tools, cameras, etc? What should they do when surrounded by balaclava-wearing bikers?”