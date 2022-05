Eye witnesses said that they saw the fight break out near the corner of Holyrood Road.

The pictures show a group of people involved in the incident which occurred around 6.25 pm on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers attended and there was no ongoing disturbance on police arrival.

"Officers carried out enquiries, no complaint was made and there were no reports of anyone injured.”