Detectives in the Capital are appealing for information about the incident which has caused around £13,000 worth of damage to a community garden.

Emergency services received reports of the fire around 2.50 am on Monday at the Murrayburn and Hailesland Community Garden.

The fire is being treated as suspicious and no-one was injured.

Detective Sergeant Alan Sharp, of Costorphine CID, commented: “Thankfully no-one was injured as a result of the fire.

“This fire caused a great deal of damage to the shed and its contents, although it is fortunate it didn’t spread further and cause even more destruction.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information or saw any suspicious activity in the area to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0948 of 12 September.

