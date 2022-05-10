Suzanne, 62, was killed in a road crash on Marionville Road on Friday.

Her daughter Kerryann Hutchison said: “My mum was honestly the sweetest, kindest, most loving, caring, gentle and beautiful soul, and enjoying life.

“She is sorely missed by everyone who knew her. I am broken by what has happened, as are the rest of the family and all friends who knew her.

“I would like to say thank you to the staff and customers of The Hoppy Bar, where she had been that night, for their help and support. I could not have coped without them.

"And a thank you to the emergency services.”

Officers are continuing with enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash which happened around 10.50pm on Friday, 6 May, 2022, and involved a silver Vauxhall Zafira.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, has been arrested and released pending further enquiries.