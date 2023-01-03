The Mosque posted on their Facebook page: “Edinburgh Central Mosque will be closed today for the next few hours and until further notice. This is due to a couple of bags that we discovered inside the premises early this morning. The Police have been notified about the bags and following a review of CCTV they have advised that we evacuate the building and stop any activities until they have removed the bags. We do not know at this moment how long the process could take, however will post another update as soon as the bags have been removed and the police has concluded that it is safe to reopen the building.”