The group were reported in the Hodwenhall area, with eyewitnesses saying many were wearing balaclava’s with some carrying baseball bats.
They dispersed when police arrived and there were no reported injuries or complaints.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “We received reports of a large group of youths causing a disturbance in the Howdenhall on Sunday, 12 Sunday, 2022.
"Officers attended and the youths dispersed.”
