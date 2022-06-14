Edinburgh crime news: Police called to 'large group of youths causing a disturbance' in the Howdenhall area of the Capital

Police in Edinburgh were called to the Howdenhall area on Sunday evening amid complaints of a large group causing a disturbance.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 12:29 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 12:30 pm

The group were reported in the Hodwenhall area, with eyewitnesses saying many were wearing balaclava’s with some carrying baseball bats.

They dispersed when police arrived and there were no reported injuries or complaints.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “We received reports of a large group of youths causing a disturbance in the Howdenhall on Sunday, 12 Sunday, 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

"Officers attended and the youths dispersed.”

Read More

Read More
Scottish independence: Nicola Sturgeon promises 'significant update' to Parliame...
Edinburgh crime news: Police called to 'large group of youths causing a disturbance' in the Howdenhall area of the Capital