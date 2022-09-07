Edinburgh crime news: Police confirm that body found in Northumberland is that of 75-year-old Fettes teacher, Peter Coshan
Officers have confirmed that they have found the body of former Fettes teacher, Peter Coshan.
The body was found on land close to the village of Kirkwhelpington near the A696 on Sunday.
Dr Coshan’s family has been made aware and specialist officers are continuing to provide support to them.
Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts remain with Peter’s family at this incredibly difficult time.
"I would again like to thank everyone who has come forward with information which has helped our investigation."
Two men, aged 27 and 63, have previously been arrested and charged in connection.
Both have already appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.