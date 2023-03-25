Officers in the Capital have issued a warning to home owners after a spate of break-ins to sheds and garages across the city.

They confirm that they have received many reports of similar crimes, and have urged homeowners to consider following certain security steps.

They suggest that all sheds and garages should be locked with a good quality padlock, that there are fit coach bolts or anti tamper screws on shed hinges, and stand alone shed alarms should be installed.

They added that people should secure bikes within sheds and garages to “a ground anchor or immovable object” and should “review the lighting and fencing around your property.”

In an online statement, Police Scotland added: “If you see anyone acting suspiciously near to your property or vehicle please contact the police immediately with as detailed a description as possible of any person or vehicle involved. Please call 999 if an emergency and urgent police assistance is required or 101 to report the matter to the police.”

