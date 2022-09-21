Edinburgh crime news: Police investigating 'unexplained death' after woman's body found at East Court
Edinburgh police have launched an investigation into an explained death at East Court.
Emergency services were called to East Court near Niddrie Mains Road on Tuesday afternoon (September 20) after receiving reports of the death of a 59-year-old woman.
Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 2.30pm on Tuesday 20, September, to a report of a death at East Court, Edinburgh.
"Officers attended and the body of a 59-year-old woman was found within.
"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”