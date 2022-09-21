News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime news: Police investigating 'unexplained death' after woman's body found at East Court

Edinburgh police have launched an investigation into an explained death at East Court.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 4:15 pm

Emergency services were called to East Court near Niddrie Mains Road on Tuesday afternoon (September 20) after receiving reports of the death of a 59-year-old woman.

Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 2.30pm on Tuesday 20, September, to a report of a death at East Court, Edinburgh.

"Officers attended and the body of a 59-year-old woman was found within.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

