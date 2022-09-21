Emergency services were called to East Court near Niddrie Mains Road on Tuesday afternoon (September 20) after receiving reports of the death of a 59-year-old woman.

Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 2.30pm on Tuesday 20, September, to a report of a death at East Court, Edinburgh.

"Officers attended and the body of a 59-year-old woman was found within.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”