An appeal has been launched after an Edinburgh primary school was vandalised.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 8:29 am
The incident took place at Trinity Primary School on Newhaven Road at about 1.30 pm last Friday.

Over £5,000 worth of damage was done to school equipment and police have now launched an appeal for information.

In a statement released online, officers confirmed: “We are conducting a thorough investigation and urge anyone with any information to contact Police via 101, quoting incident 2591 of the 29th July 2022.”

