The incident took place at Trinity Primary School on Newhaven Road at about 1.30 pm last Friday.
Over £5,000 worth of damage was done to school equipment and police have now launched an appeal for information.
In a statement released online, officers confirmed: “We are conducting a thorough investigation and urge anyone with any information to contact Police via 101, quoting incident 2591 of the 29th July 2022.”
