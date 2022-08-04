Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place at Trinity Primary School on Newhaven Road at about 1.30 pm last Friday.

Over £5,000 worth of damage was done to school equipment and police have now launched an appeal for information.

In a statement released online, officers confirmed: “We are conducting a thorough investigation and urge anyone with any information to contact Police via 101, quoting incident 2591 of the 29th July 2022.”

