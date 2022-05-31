Police are investigating a serious assault with occurred in the VIP area of Atik Nightclub on Tollcross.

The assault took place around 1.50 am on February 12, and police have released an image of a man they think may be able to assist their enquiries.

The male has been described as being white, aged between 18 and 24, around 5ft 11in tall with dark-coloured brushed forward hair.

He was wearing a red jumper, jeans and dark-coloured trainers.

Detective Sergeant Gary Smyth of Gayfield CID said: “I would urge the male, or anyone who has information relating to this male, depicted in this image to make contact with the Police.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police at Gayfield CID, Edinburgh via 101 quoting reference number 2134 of 18 February 2022.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”