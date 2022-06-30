Police in the Capital are hoping that the four men may hold information which might assist in relation to the incident which took place on Meuse Lane in the city centre on Saturday, December 11 last year.

The serious assault left a 20-year-old man unconscious and officers are asking the men pictured to contact them.

The first man in the images is described as white, in his mid-40’s, around 5ft 8ins, with short dark hair and of medium build. He was wearing a navy blazer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second man is described as white, in his mid-40’s, around 6ft, bald, and of medium build. He was wearing a dark jacket.

The third man is described as white, in his mid-40’s, around 5ft 7ins, bald and of medium build. He was wearing a dark jacket with a blue top underneath.

The fourth man is described white, in his mid-40’s, around 5ft 10ins, and of medium build. He was wearing a dark beanie hat, a dark jacket and blue jeans.

Detective Constable Christopher Docherty of Edinburgh CID, said: “I would urge the men depicted in these images, or anyone who has information relating to them, to make contact with the police.

Edinburgh crime news: Police release images of four men they believe hold information about a serious assault in the city centre which left a 20-year-old unconscious

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact CID via 101, quoting incident number 3747 of Saturday, 11 December, 2021.