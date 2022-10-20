Officers in the Capital are making enquiries into an assault that happened on Princes Street at around midnight on December 22, 2021. They have now released images showing two men that they believe can assist with the investigation.

According to reports at the time, a 24-year-old man was rushed to hospital following the attack, which allegedly involved racist abuse.

The first man police would like to speak to has been described as mixed race, early 20s, around 5ft 11ins tall and of slim build with a dark moustache and goatee. He was wearing a dark woollen hat, a black puffer jacket and dark trousers.

The second man has been described as white, early 20s, about 5ft 9ins tall and also of slim build with short light brown hair. He was wearing a navy jumper and grey trousers, police said. The men, or anyone who recognises them or who has any information, are asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 1904 of 22nd December 2021, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.