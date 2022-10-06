News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime news: Police seek two men who may be able to help serious assault investigation in city centre

Police have released the image of two men they believe can assist their enquiries.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 10:58 am - 1 min read

Officers are investigating a serious assault which happened around 3 am on Friday, April 22 at the taxi rank outside the Radisson Blu Hotel on the Royal Mile.

The first man has been described as being between 30 to 40 years old with dark hair.

He is around 6ft 2ins to 6ft 4ins in height and of large build. He was wearing a dark-blue jacket, grey shirt, black trousers and black shoes.

The second man has been described as being between 20 to 30 years old with dark hair.

He is around 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins in height with a short beard. He was wearing a white ‘Vans’ t-shirt and blue jeans with black and white trainers.

Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe, of Gayfield CID, said: “I would urge the men, or anyone who has any information relating to either of the men depicted in these images to make contact with police.

"Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0291 of 22 April. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

