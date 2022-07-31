Edinburgh crime news: Police seize electric motorcycle and seek its owner after dangerous driving in Niddrie

An appeal was issued on social media on Sunday afternoon (July 31) for the mystery rider to come forward.
In a post on Twitter, police said they had spotted the individual riding the black electric Surron bike, before later confiscating it.
It is now being stored at the local station in Craigmillar, and officers have appealed for the owner to come forward for ‘a chat’.
A tweet read: ‘#NECPT seized an electric Surron bike today in Niddrie after officers observed the rider driving dangerously.
‘If this bike belongs to you please swing by Craigmillar station, police would love to have a chat with you...’