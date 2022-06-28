Police have announced that they so far have been unable to identify the man involved in the incident that took place around 1130 pm on June 5.

The 21-year-old woman, Lauren Robertson, spoke to the Edinburgh Evening News at the time saying she “didn’t feel safe” while out running after seeing him acting suspiciously.

The man then lunged out at her as she ran passed him, and began chasing and shouting at her to “f*****g wait” as she sprinted off.

"It was like a horror story," she added, “I do hope he gets caught, as I don’t want anyone else to go through this.”

She described the man as tall and skinny in his late 40s.

At the time of the incident he was wearing blue bootcut trousers, a leather jacket and a grey granddad cap pulled down his face.

In an online statement, Police Scotland wrote: “Officers are appealing for information following an incident in Portobello Promenade, Edinburgh.

“On Sunday, 5 June, police received a report of a man behaving suspiciously on the Promenade.

“Around 11.30pm, a woman was running along the Promenade when she saw the man who shouted at her. His behaviour alarmed the woman and she reported the matter to police.

“The man is described as white, in his late 40s to early 50s. He was wearing a dark coloured jacket, light coloured trousers, a grey coloured flat cap. He had stubble and spoke with a local accent.”

Constable Deering added: “We have been reviewing CCTV footage from this and the surrounding area, however, we have been unsuccessful in identifying this man and are asking members of the public to think back and consider if they were in the Promenade area between 11pm and midnight that Sunday.

"If you have any information, please do get in touch with us. Any small detail could assist us in our enquiries.”