Police in Edinburgh have announced they will be carrying out ‘dedicated patrols’ in the Niddrie area after its recent issues with anti social behaviour.

Emergency services were called to the area on Bonfire Night after receiving reports that a large gang of youths were throwing fireworks. When the police arrived, bricks were thrown at one of their vehicles, injuring an officer.

Locals in the area spoke to the Edinburgh Evening News that night with many saying that anti-social behaviour has been a problem in the area for some time. Chief Inspector Kieran Dougal commented: “We are aware of recent issues in antisocial behaviour incidents involving young people in the Niddrie area recently and are acutely aware of the disruptive effect this can have on a community.

A major police operation was launched after violence flared in Niddrie

"It is worth stressing that the vast majority of young people do not come to the attention of police but we know that a small minority do sometimes become involved in anti-social behaviour and their actions can have a negative impact on the lives of local residents. Local officers are working closely with council and other partners to address these issues and find meaningful solutions to divert our young people away from criminality.

“In the meantime dedicated patrols are carried out in the area, with officers providing reassurance to the community as well as engaging with young people and discouraging antisocial behaviour.”

He added: "We are committed to encouraging people away from this kind of behaviour but take appropriate action where incidents are reported and offenders identified. I would also urge parents and guardians to make sure that they know where their children are, who they are associating with and what they are doing.

"Anyone who has concerns about antisocial behaviour in their area is encouraged to contact police by calling 101 as promptly as possible or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

