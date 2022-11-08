A 40-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering two men whose bodies were found in an Edinburgh flat. Dean MacLeod, who lives in North Berwick, made no plea when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court charged with two counts of murder. He is due to appear back in court within eight days and has been remanded in custody. Ian MacLeod, 65, has also been charged.

Emergency services were called to a flat in Greendykes Road on Tuesday evening and found two men, aged 66 and 37, dead inside. Ian MacLeod and Dean MacLeod were arrested following the discovery. The two victims have now been named as Desmond Rowlings, 66, and Derek Johnston, 37, both from Edinburgh.

Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “We understand that this is an upsetting incident for the local community and I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to one of our officers.”