A man who sexually abused and assaulted a number of women has today been sentenced to 16 years and six months in prison.

Steven Noon was found guilty in December last year of serious sexual assaults and assaults against a number of women, which took place over more than 20 years. He was sentenced today at the High Court in Livingston.

Detective Inspector Ben Leathes based at Dalkeith CID said: “I hope the sentencing today provides some measure of closure for the victims of Steven Noon and gives confidence to anyone who is experiencing, or who has experienced abuse to come forward, knowing that we will do everything we can to arrest the perpetrators and achieve justice. Sexual abuse of any kind has no place in our society and any reports made to Police Scotland will be robustly investigated.

“If you are experiencing abuse, or know someone who is, please contact us directly or through our partner agencies. We will take action, no matter the timescale.”

The offences occurred on various dates between 1999 and 2021 in the Edinburgh, East Lothian and Aberdeen areas.

