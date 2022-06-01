The serious assault took place in the VIP area of Atik Nightclub on West Tollcross near Lothian Road around 1.50 am on Saturday, February 12.

In an online statement, Police Scotland announced that they have arrested and charged an 18-year-old man in connection with the incident.

They also added that: “officers would like to thank the public for their help with our previous appeal for information.”

