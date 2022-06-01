Edinburgh crime news: Teen arrested after serious assault in the VIP area of a night club in the city centre

A teenager has been arrested and charged after a serious assault in an Edinburgh night club.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 1:24 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 1:25 pm

The serious assault took place in the VIP area of Atik Nightclub on West Tollcross near Lothian Road around 1.50 am on Saturday, February 12.

In an online statement, Police Scotland announced that they have arrested and charged an 18-year-old man in connection with the incident.

They also added that: “officers would like to thank the public for their help with our previous appeal for information.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh crime news: 17-year-old arrested after teen assaulted and motorbike st...
Edinburgh crime news: Teen arrested after serious assault in the VIP area of a night club in the city centre