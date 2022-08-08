Police in Edinburgh have confirmed that they have charged a 14 year old male after he rode an unregistered off road motorbike in a dangerous manner in a public place.
In a statement on social media, they added that the charges also included driving without a licence and insurance.
Police Scotland reminds people that it is illegal to use an unregistered motorbike in a public place.
