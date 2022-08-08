Edinburgh crime news: Teenage boy arrested after riding motorbike in a 'dangerous manner in a public place'

A teenager has been arrested in the Capital after riding a motorbike in a ‘dangerous manner’.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 8th August 2022, 3:19 pm
Police in Edinburgh have confirmed that they have charged a 14 year old male after he rode an unregistered off road motorbike in a dangerous manner in a public place.

In a statement on social media, they added that the charges also included driving without a licence and insurance.

Police Scotland reminds people that it is illegal to use an unregistered motorbike in a public place.

