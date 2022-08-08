Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Edinburgh have confirmed that they have charged a 14 year old male after he rode an unregistered off road motorbike in a dangerous manner in a public place.

In a statement on social media, they added that the charges also included driving without a licence and insurance.

Police Scotland reminds people that it is illegal to use an unregistered motorbike in a public place.

