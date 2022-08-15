Police in Edinburgh were on routine patrol in Drylaw when they spotted a motorcycle with a driver and two passengers engaging in anti-social behaviour.
A 17-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with a number of offences.
He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.
In a statement on social media, police in Edinburgh added: “Operation Soteria have been hard at work to prevent and deter motorbike thefts and anti-social behaviour.
“Anyone with information about motorcycle crime or the dangerous use of motorcycles in the city can speak to officers confidentially and anonymously on 101, or through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”