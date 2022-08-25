News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime news: Teenager arrested in connection with drug offences after police spotted suspicious behaviour on Gorgie Road

A teenager has been arrested in connection with drug offences in Edinburgh.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 12:16 pm

Officer spotted suspicious activity in the Gorgie area of the city on Wednesday afternoon.

They later confirmed that a teenager was arrested.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.45pm on Wednesday, 24 August, officers saw a man acting suspiciously in Gorgie Road, Edinburgh.

“A 17-year-old male youth was arrested and charged in connection with drug offences and due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, 25 August, 2020.”

