Edinburgh crime news: Teenager assaulted in Princes Street Gardens in the early hours of Friday morning as police investigate

Police are investigating after receiving reports of an assault in the city centre on Friday morning.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 10th June 2022, 11:22 am
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 11:23 am

There was a continued police presence in the west of Princes Street Gardens this morning after an 18-year-old woman reported being assaulted.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: "Around 4.30 am on Friday, 10 June, 2022, officers received a report of an assault of a 18-year-old woman in West Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh.

"Enquiries are at an early stage and ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident."

