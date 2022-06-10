There was a continued police presence in the west of Princes Street Gardens this morning after an 18-year-old woman reported being assaulted.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: "Around 4.30 am on Friday, 10 June, 2022, officers received a report of an assault of a 18-year-old woman in West Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh.
"Enquiries are at an early stage and ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident."
