Officers in the Capital released the image as they investigate the incident that took place around 7.20 pm on Sunday, July 17 around the Windsor Street area of the Capital.

A 24-year-old man was verbally abused and assaulted by two males, police said, and suffered facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

The person shown in the CCTV image has been described as a white male, slim build, 5ft 5 to 5ft 9 inches in height, between 15 and 18 years old, with light brown-blond hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said he was wearing a black t-shirt with a white logo on the front, black Nike shorts, grey trainers and was carrying a black rucksack on his back.

Officers believe the male shown in the image may have information that could assist them and are appealing to him or anyone who recognises him to contact them.

Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 2274 of 21 July 2022. Or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.