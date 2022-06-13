The ANZAC War Memorial collection box was stolen from the bar at The Bow Bar, on West Bow near the Grassmarket, after thieves burned through a rope which was holding it in place.

Staff at the pub expressed their disgust at the events and said they had reported the incident to the police. They also released CCTV footage and images from the day in question in an appeal for help to find those responsible.

Speaking of the moment the collection tin was taken, they said: “They burnt through the rope with a lighter and snatched it.

“Then they stole a wallet at another location not far from us.

“Police are on to them.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report around 6.30pm on Sunday, 12 June, of a sum of cash being stolen from a premises in West Bow, Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing.”