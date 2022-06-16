Emergency services were called to a building on fire on Leith walk in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Three people were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, and police assisted with road closures.

Police Scotland are working to establish the cause of the fire and would like anyone with any information to come forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an online statement, they confirmed: “Officers were called to a building on fire on Leith Walk, Edinburgh at around 2.55am on Wednesday, 15 June, 2022.”

Detective Constable Christina Yeoman of Gayfield CID added: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious at the time of the incident.

“Anyone with any information that could help the investigation should call quoting incident 0302 of the 15th June 2022.”