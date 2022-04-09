The M8 westbound was closed between junction two and junction three near Newbridge after the incident, which involved a van and a police vehicle, occurred around 7.35 pm.

Police Scotland confirmed that the van had failed to stop for officer in Edinburgh a short time earlier.

The driver of the police vehicle and the driver of the van were both taken to hospital for treatment and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Road users were advised to avoid the area throughout the evening.

Police Scotland has been contacted for further comment.

