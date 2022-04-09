Edinburgh crime news: Two drivers, including one of a police vehicle, hospitalised after a crash on the M8
A section of the M8 was closed on Friday evening after a crash between a police vehicle and a van.
The M8 westbound was closed between junction two and junction three near Newbridge after the incident, which involved a van and a police vehicle, occurred around 7.35 pm.
Police Scotland confirmed that the van had failed to stop for officer in Edinburgh a short time earlier.
The driver of the police vehicle and the driver of the van were both taken to hospital for treatment and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Road users were advised to avoid the area throughout the evening.
Police Scotland has been contacted for further comment.
