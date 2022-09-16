The police were called to the incident on the junction of George Street and Fredrick Street in the Capital.

Two men were arrested, with one taken to hospital for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Officers were called to reports of a disturbance on George Street near the junction with Fredrick Street in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A 62-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. The same man was also arrested in connection with the incident.

“Another man, aged 19, was also arrested in connection with the incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”