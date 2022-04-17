Edinburgh crime news: Two men charged after 45-year-old man hit by car at Westside Plaza in Wester Hailes
Two men have been charged after a 45-year-old was hit by a car in Edinburgh.
By Rhoda Morrison
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 7:09 pm
Officers investigating the crash, which happened at Westside Plaza in Wester Hailes at around 9.30am on Thursday, have arrested and charged two 28-year-olds in connection with the incident.
Both are set to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
The man who was hit by the car was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment following the incident.
Police said a report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.