Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Officers investigating the crash, which happened at Westside Plaza in Wester Hailes at around 9.30am on Thursday, have arrested and charged two 28-year-olds in connection with the incident.

Both are set to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men have been charged after another man was hit by a car in Edinburgh.

The man who was hit by the car was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment following the incident.

Police said a report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.