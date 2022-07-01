Nick Eddinton, 22, took to social media to share details of an assault in Newington on Thursday morning.

A Ukrainian LGBT refugee, Nick has lived in Edinburgh since April, and was horrified to find himself targeted while walking along Nicolson Street.

He wrote: “A man came out with a bottle of beer, took me by the hand and asked "Are you gay"? I told him "I’m #Ukrainian, what do you need"?

"After that he started yelling at me “f*****g Ukrainian gay, I hate you” and “I’m from Poland”.

“I told him, "don’t touch me," and I tried to get away from him.

"But he started chasing me, hitting my hands, trying to grab me. I started yelling "help me, homophobe," people started helping me and protecting me from him."

Nick goes onto explain how other people on the street gathered round to protect him from his alleged attacker, adding: “security ran out of the store and started filming.”

He then posted a picture of the man on Twitter, writing: "There was a friend of mine on the street who started protecting me and I had to run to the store.

"After that, I got out, this man was still there, and he started trying to attack me again and yell homophobic stuff

“I got really sick and scared, and he kept doing it, and I started yelling back, ‘how can you be homophobic?’

"He kept threatening me, but people protected me and surrounded him and he turned around and left the scene.”

He finished by adding that the people in the shop called the police, and he was able to give a statement to officers.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.15pm on Thursday, 30 June, 2022, police received a report of an assault in the Nicolson Street area of Edinburgh. Enquiries are at an early stage.”